A man and child walked up to the retail building doors only to find them locked for the night.

It was one of the only vehicles in Towns Place.

'It was quiet and peaceful.' Lack of Thanksgiving retail shopping gives families a chance to reconnect.

COMEBACK.

NORMALLY BY THISTIME PEOPLWOE ULD BE SHOPPINGOR CAMPED OUTSIDE STORES TO BETHE FIRST IN LINE FOR BLACKFRIDAY.

WMAR NE2 WSDETLING IS LIVE FOR US ATTOWSON PLACE& DAVE WHATLIKE?DOING THESE STORIES EVERY YEARTHERE WAS ALWAYS THIS ENERGYIN THE AIR.

THE NOISE OF THECROWDS THE RUSH TO GEATT THMUST HAVE ITEM.

TONIGHTVOID.

EVEN THE PARKING LOTS ISEMPTY.

PEOPLE I SPOKE TO SAY &HATA LONE CARUL PLED UP O TTARGETIN TOWNSON PLACE NO DOUBTAFTER THE TURKEY DINNERAS WDONE.

BUT THERE WERE NO BROWNTHURSDAY DEALS TO BE FOUND&JUST LOCKED DOORS AND THE NEEDTO COME BACK FOR BLACK FRIY.DATHE SHOPPING CENTER WHERE THISFAMILY WALKED OFF THEIRHOLIDAY MEAL& 18:49:50 Quiet.Peaceful it was nice.

WANDA,HER HUSBAND AND THEIR TWODAUGHTERS WOULD NORMALLY BE INTHE GROWDS SHOPPING TONIGHT &IF THERE WAS ANY TO BE FOD.UN18:53:29 WANDA Wemostly for the entertainmentpark.

Like, are this manypeople really shopping?

Wthaare they buying type of tng.hiBUT THIS YEAR MORE THAN 30RETAILERS LIKE TARGET,WALMART, HOME DEPOT BEST BUYANMOD RECLOSE FOR THANKSGIVING.EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERSIL WLBE BACK FOR THOSE BLACK FRIDAYSALES.

18:52:34 RANDIBRYAN/12- YEARS OLD: It wasjust a short line.

You had towait outside.

It wasnway&.

SMALLECHAIR N STORESLIKE GAME STOP WHERE RAN ANDHER FAMILY MADE A QUICK RETURNWERE OPENHOURS.

18:52:52 RANDALLBRYAN/FATHER Just bear withthe times and we look forwardto next year and here we arefor next year.

DAD RANDALLSAYS HE DOESNT MISS THE PACKEDPARKING LOTS, THE CROWDS ORTHOSE SUPPOSED DEALS.

HE LIKESTHIS NEW HOLIDAY NORMFAMILES CAN BE TOGETHER ANDSHARE SPACE.

18:52:16 RANDALLBRYSN: Well, the walk I ndeeto get out of the housestretch my legs.

I said Whenwe come back will watch alittle more of the videostreaming.

You know, relax forthe rest of the night.YOU KNOW WHORELAXINGWORKERS WHO HAVE THE NIGHT OFFTO BE WITH THEIR FAMILIES.THAT IS SOMETHING TO BETHANKFUL FOR.

