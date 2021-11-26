The Porsche Highlights of the LA Auto Show

Porsche is cruising into the future in three lanes: alongside exhilarating petrol engines and powerful plug-in hybrids, electric powertrains form the third pillar of the powertrain strategy.

This diversity will be on display at the LA Auto Show.

In total, Porsche is exhibiting five world premieres.

In addition to the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS – the highlight of the motor show – the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, the Taycan GTS, the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo and the Panamera Platinum Edition are making their first appearances.