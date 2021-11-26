New lava flow moves out from La Palma volcano

A new lava flow began coming from the active Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma on Thursday.
A new lava flow began coming from the active Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma on Thursday.
Lava cascading from the La Palma volcano threatens new structures by reaching a new urban area on the Spanish island.
Lava Flow and Earthquakes Continue, from Spanish Volcano, After Crater Collapse.
On October 4, earthquakes continued
to..
The Cumbre Vieja eruption in La Palma has been going for more than 10 consecutive days now, extending all the way into the sea...