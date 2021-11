I-15 NB lanes blocked near Mesquite following deadly crash

SOMETHING YOU WANT TO AVOID ASTHEY WORK TO CLEAR THE SCENETHIS MORNING.ANOTHER PROBLEM SPOT THISMORNING, ANOTHER ROAD CLOSURE,THIS ONEIS GOING TO BE THE 15NORTHBOUND OUOFT TOWN AND HEADTTOWARDS.WE'RE GOING TO LOOK AT OTHERREGIONS THIS MORNING.215 STARTING TO PICUPK BUTLOOKING NICE AND CLEAR TOWARDSTHE 15 FROM THE 215, MERGE LANES