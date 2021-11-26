Set Goals, For Personal Growth, and Development.
Lifehack suggests these personal goal ideas for self improvement and setting yourself up for success.
.
1.
Try to read one book a month.
, Think about how much reading 12 books in one year could expand your perspective.
.
2.
Donate unneeded household or office items. , Reducing clutter in your life can help your mind stay centered on accomplishing your goals.
.
.
3.
Volunteer at a senior center or a food bank.
, Helping people in need is another great opportunity to gain a new perspective while also giving back to your community.
.
4.
Broaden your horizon with a new skill.
, Learning something new stretches your comfort zone while also building character and leaving you with a sense of accomplishment.
.
.
5.
Commit to reducing your debt.
, Try starting with your smallest debt and whittling away at the amount due.
It is the first step to finding financial freedom.
.
.
6.
Clean out your cluttered closets.
, It's another great way to reduce clutter in your life.
Streamline your closet by donating what doesn't fit.
.
.
7.
Tweak your morning routine.
, Every morning is an opportunity to jumpstart a good day.
Stop skipping breakfast or make time for a morning workout.
.
.
8.
Set aside quiet time.
, Being constantly on the go can be exhausting.
Give yourself a chance to recharge your engines by making time for quiet reflection.
.
Determine what matters to you individually and commit to a plan dedicated to that.
.
Help yourself grow by setting and accomplishing goals.