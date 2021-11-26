Set Goals For Personal Growth and Development
Lifehack suggests these personal goal ideas for self improvement and setting yourself up for success.

.

1.

Try to read one book a month.

, Think about how much reading 12 books in one year could expand your perspective.

.

2.

Donate unneeded household or office items. , Reducing clutter in your life can help your mind stay centered on accomplishing your goals.

.

3.

Volunteer at a senior center or a food bank.

, Helping people in need is another great opportunity to gain a new perspective while also giving back to your community.

.

4.

Broaden your horizon with a new skill.

, Learning something new stretches your comfort zone while also building character and leaving you with a sense of accomplishment.

.

5.

Commit to reducing your debt.

, Try starting with your smallest debt and whittling away at the amount due.

It is the first step to finding financial freedom.

.

6.

Clean out your cluttered closets.

, It's another great way to reduce clutter in your life.

Streamline your closet by donating what doesn't fit.

.

7.

Tweak your morning routine.

, Every morning is an opportunity to jumpstart a good day.

Stop skipping breakfast or make time for a morning workout.

.

8.

Set aside quiet time.

, Being constantly on the go can be exhausting.

Give yourself a chance to recharge your engines by making time for quiet reflection.

.

Determine what matters to you individually and commit to a plan dedicated to that.

.

Help yourself grow by setting and accomplishing goals.