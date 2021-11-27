Stephen Sondheim, Icon of American Musical Theater, Dead at 91

Stephen Sondheim, Icon of American Musical Theater, Dead at 91.

Stephen Sondheim, Icon of American Musical Theater, Dead at 91.

Stephen Sondheim's lawyer announced the death of the theater pioneer on Nov.

26.

His death was described in the statement as "sudden.".

With a career that spanned across more than seven decades.

Sondheim's influence on the landscape of American theater cannot be overstated.

Known for both brilliant lyrics and music, .

He wrote twelve Broadway shows, eleven of which won a Tony award for either best original score or musical overall.

Among these are 'Company,' 'Follies,' 'Sweeney Todd,' 'Into the Woods' and 'Assassins.'.

His musical, 'Sunday in the Park With George,' was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

Words must sit on music in order to become clear to the audience, Stephen Sondheim, via 'The New York Times'.

Former President Barack Obama awarded Sondheim the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, .

The highest U.S. honor that can be bestowed upon a civilian.

I have always conscientiously tried not to do the same thing twice, Stephen Sondheim, via 'The New York Times'.

Among the entertainment professionals reacting to the news via Twitter was American playwright Paul Rudnick.

Not just a genius but a truly wonderful person.

He loved the theater; he was and will always be the theater.

There will be trumpets, Paul Rudnick, Playwright, Twitter.

There’s a part of you always standing by, Mapping out the sky, Finishing a hat Starting on a hat Finishing a hat Look, I made a hat Where there never was a hat, Stephen Sondheim, 'Sunday in the Park With George'