Omicron detected in dozens of countries: List of 'at risk' nations | Oneindia News
Omicron detected in dozens of countries: List of 'at risk' nations | Oneindia News

The Omicron variant, which is being called highly transmissible, was first detected in South Africa and now has been spotted in dozen other countries.

Here are the places where it has been detected.

#Omicron #OmicronDetected #OmicronOrigin