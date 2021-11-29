All You Need To Know About iBuying

Real estate analysts say it's safe to assume that "instant" home buying, or iBuying, is here to stay.

But what is iBuying and how does iBuying affect you as a potential home buyer?.

Whether your in the market to buy a home or considering placing your home on the market.

The following will help you wrap your head around the future of real estate.

1, iBuying 101.

IBuyer companies use algorithms to determine a home price, usually less than the fair-market value.

Opendoor and Offerpad are two well known platforms. 2, iLending 101.

ILenders are digital mortgage brokers through which homebuyers can seek loan approval at any time.

Better.com and Accept.com are popular platforms. 3, Buying Before You Sell.

Hybrid companies such as Knock combine iBuying and iLending into a single platform.

Analysts say their fees can be unnecessary.

4, Post-Zillow Fallout 101.

Despite Zillow pausing its iBuying operations, other iBuying platforms are operating at full capacity.

5, Why iBuying Isn’t for Everyone.

IBuying has yet to catch on in smaller communities or with owners of properties in affluent areas