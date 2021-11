Javid: 'We can look forward to a fine Christmas'

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has urged those eligible to take up the booster vaccine in an effort to "buy some time to slow any incursions" from the Omicron Covid variant.

He added that if the UK's progress can be protected, then "we can look forward to a fine Christmas".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn