Rumble Movie Trailer

Rumble Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

Directed by Hamish Grieve starring Will Arnett, Geraldine Viswanathan, Terry Crews, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy Tatro, Tony Danza, Fred Melamed, Michael Buffer, Stephen A.

Smith release date December 15, 2022 (on Paramount Plus)