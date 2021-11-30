Spider-Man Producer Says Sony-Marvel Movies Won't End With 'No Way Home'

Polygon reports that with just a few weeks before the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," producer Amy Pascal says Marvel and Sony aren't done yet.

This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.

We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, Amy Pascal, Producer, via Fandango.

We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three.

Six years ago, Holland first appeared in "Captain America: Civil War." .

Since then, he's had three standalone films and a number of key roles in major MCU movies.

However, Polygon points out Holland has hinted that his time as Spider-Man may be coming to an end.

We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise.

I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version.

, Tom Holland, via Entertainment Weekly.

It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy.

We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. , Tom Holland, via Entertainment Weekly.

According to Polygon, Pascal seemed to hint that "No Way Home" lines up Holland's Spider-Man with the extended Sony Spider-verse that now includes Venom and Morbius.

