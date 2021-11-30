Trial of Jussie Smollett Begins

Trial of , Jussie Smollett, Begins.

CNN reports the case concerning actor Jussie Smollett has reached the trial phase.

CNN reports the case concerning actor Jussie Smollett has reached the trial phase.

Once a rising star, Smollett is accused of lying to police about an altercation involving two men who attacked him in Chicago in 2019.

Once a rising star, Smollett is accused of lying to police about an altercation involving two men who attacked him in Chicago in 2019.

After investigation, authorities claimed that Smollett had paid the two men to stage the attack.

After investigation, authorities claimed that Smollett had paid the two men to stage the attack.

Chicago police say the former "Empire" actor is guilty of playing the victim and that Smollett's allegations of hate crimes against him hold no merit.

Chicago police say the former "Empire" actor is guilty of playing the victim and that Smollett's allegations of hate crimes against him hold no merit.

After performing community service and forfeiting his $10,000 bond, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office dropped the charges against Smollett.

After performing community service and forfeiting his $10,000 bond, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office dropped the charges against Smollett.

Facing allegations of preferential treatment, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to further investigate the case.

Facing allegations of preferential treatment, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to further investigate the case.

Facing a second grand jury in Feb.

2020, Smollett was indicted on the charges he currently faces.

Smollett and his lawyers contend he did not stage the attack on himself.

Smollett and his lawyers contend he did not stage the attack on himself.

The actor is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to the police.

The actor is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to the police.

Jury selection commenced on November 29