Daily Dividend Report: GLPI,CNMD,FCPT,RGCO,CTO

The dividend is payable on December 23, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced today that yesterday, the Company's Board of Directors declared the fourth quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.67 per share of its common stock.

CONMED today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on January 5, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021.

Four Corners Property Trust today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3325 per share, equivalent to $1.33 per share per annum, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

This represents a 4.7% increase from the prior quarter.

The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2022.

The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, at its meeting on November 29, 2021, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.195 per share on the Company's common stock.

The indicated annual dividend is $0.78 per share, a $0.04 or 5.4% per share increase over the prior annual level.

The Company has now increased the annual dividend 18 consecutive years.

Paul Nester, President and CEO of RGC Resources, stated, "The 5.4% increase reflects our solid financial performance, confidence in our business strategy and our continued commitment to deliver shareholder return." The dividend will be paid on February 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 18, 2022.

This is the Company's 311th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

CTO Realty Growth announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The dividend is payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 9, 2021.

The ex-dividend date for the fourth quarter 2021 cash dividend is December 8, 2021.

The fourth quarter 2021 cash dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 7.3% based on the closing price of the common stock on November 26, 2021.

Including the fourth quarter 2021 cash dividend, the Company has declared and will pay cash dividends totaling $4.00 per share of common stock for the full year 2021.