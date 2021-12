FBI Most Wanted S03E08 Sport of Kings

FBI: Most Wanted 3x08 "Sport of Kings" Season 3 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - After a prized Kentucky racehorse is stolen and its groomer is taken hostage, the team quickly learns they may be the only ones who consider the young woman’s safety a priority over the horse’s.

Also, Byron returns to celebrate the holidays with Jess and his family, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, December 7th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.