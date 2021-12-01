Iran nuclear talks: to revive deal 'the only solution is to lift all sanctions'

Europe, U.S. Frustrated With Iranian Stance In Nuclear Talks
Watch VideoEuropean diplomats are expressing frustration with Iran's stance in talks aimed at salvaging its tattered 2015 nuclear..
The talks are about reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which was scrapped by former US President Donald Trump.
The 2015 agreement saw Iran agree to restrict its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.