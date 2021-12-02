The BMW Concept XM Interior Design

Inside the BMW Concept XM, the driver will find a distinctive M interpretation of driver-focused cockpit design.

The lines and surface design of the instrument panel, centre console, door trim and seats give the ambience in the front compartment a progressive feel with their powerful geometry and high-quality materials.

Brown, vintage-look leather, copper and carbon fibre create a bridge between luxury and motor sport.

A bold trim element provides clear visual separation between the driver’s area and the other sections of the car.

Inside the cockpit area, a decorative surface made from carbon fibre with interwoven copper thread creates a sporty and exclusive base for displays, air vents and control/operating elements.

The new BMW Curved Display screen grouping positioned above it creates a neat balance between traditional driver focus and modern digitality.

Red accents on the steering wheel and centre console are M-specific references to the car’s sporting prowess.

A trio of vertical elements presented in the three colours of the BMW M brand logo form the heart of the centre console.