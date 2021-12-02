The all-new BMW 7 Series Prototype - Cold Climate Testing

With the consistent expansion of its range to further vehicle segments, the BMW Group is pushing ahead with the transformation to electric mobility.

During the forthcoming year, the Munich-based premium automobile manufacturer will already present the world’s first all-electric luxury sedan – the BMW i7.

Within the framework of its series development process, the BMW i7 is currently undergoing driving dynamics testing on the premises of the BMW Group winter test centre in Arjeplog, Sweden.

There, just a few kilometres away from the Arctic Circle, test engineers find the frozen surfaces and snow-covered roads offering the ideal preconditions for the integrated application of all drive and suspension systems. With the test programme held in the biting cold, they pave the way to a new interpretation of luxury driving pleasure.

For the first time, it will be possible to experience a maximum in characteristic BMW dynamics, comfort and supremacy in the luxury class with absolutely zero local emissions.

The suspension components, steering and braking systems as well as driving dynamics and vehicle stability systems developed for the future generation of the BMW 7 Series are designed to raise the balance between sportiness and ride comfort so typical of the brand’s luxury sedans to the next level.

This also includes performance-oriented tuning of the wheel suspension, springs, dampers and various regulating systems to match the various different drive types.

They all undergo intensive testing in Arjeplog under extreme climate conditions.