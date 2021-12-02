Concern for Peng Shuai Persists as WTA Suspends All Tournaments in China

Peng Shuai.

On December 1, Women's Tennis Association Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said the WTA has suspended all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.

NPR reports that the decision comes after Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.

Her post, as well as her account, on social media site Weibo, were deleted by the Chinese government.

NPR reports that concern for Peng's safety has now persisted for weeks.

"Unfortunately, the leadership in China has not addressed this very serious issue in any credible way.

While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation,".

"The WTA has been clear on what is needed here, and we repeat our call for a full and transparent investigation – without censorship – into Peng Shuai's sexual assault accusation.".

NPR points out that the WTA did not specify how many tournaments would be affected by the decision.

The move was praised by the Sports & Rights Alliance, who called on the International Olympic Committee to take a similar stance.

The IOC's eagerness to ignore the voice of an Olympian who may be in danger and to support claims of state-sponsored media in China shows the urgent and critical need for an IOC human rights strategy in close consultation with affected stakeholders, placing athletes at the center, Andrea Florence, Acting Director of the Sport & Rights Alliance, via NPR.

