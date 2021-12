Nicole Scherzinger Tries 9 Things She's Never Done Before

Nicole Scherzinger tries nine things she's never done before.

Can she sing an opera verse while hula-hooping?

What does her freestyle ribbon choreography look like?

From giving out mannequin brow tattoos at Tammy's Salon to figuring out how to use a cordless jump rope, Nicole Scherzinger proves she's always willing to try something new.