Watch bodycam of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' step mum lying to police to cover up beatings

Police have released bodycam footage of the moment the murderer of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes lied about the injuries she inflicted on him hours before he died.

Stepmum Emma Tustin, 32, was unanimously convicted at Coventry Crown Court on Thursday of murdering Arthur.

Her partner and Arthur’s father, 29-year-old Thomas Hughes, was found guilty of manslaughter, after his son suffered an “unsurvivable brain injury” on June 16 2020.

In the footage, Tustin can be seen crying claiming Arthur "headbutted the floor on all fours" after he collapsed at home.

She claimed Arthur trashed her home and hit her, despite his incredibly weakened state.

She went as far as to say Arthur had told her he would get his real mum to kill her.

Explaining what happened to Arthur she said: "He banged his head three or four times.

Obviously then I just picked him up.

He knocked himself unconscious.

I picked him up, put him on the sofa, poured water in his mouth."