December 2021: It Still Hasn't Snowed in Denver, Colorado

CNN Weather reports 224 consecutive days have gone by without any measurable snowfall recorded in Denver, Colorado.

Weather experts say Colorado hasn't seen such little snowfall since November 1949 when "no flakes fell from the sky.".

Denver has just recorded their second-least snowiest November.

, Ayesha Wilkinson, meteorologist at National Weather Service, via CNN Weather.

Colorado's snowless winter has especially affected the state's ski resorts.

Resorts like Telluride were forced to postpone opening for the season until after Thanksgiving this year.

In Colorado, winter resorts are nearly a $5 billion-dollar-a-year industry.

Per the Environmental Center at the University of Colorado Boulder, 66% of the state's water comes from snow.

Originating in western Colorado, the Colorado River Basin is the water supply for over 40 million Americans.

Experts say last month the city of Denver experienced its "third warmest November on record.".

The heat continues into December as record highs are challenged once again, Ayesha Wilkinson, meteorologist at National Weather Service, via CNN Weather.

