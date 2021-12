The tiny balls of fat that could revolutionize medicine | Kathryn A. Whitehead

What if you were holding life-saving medicine ... but had no way to administer it?

Zoom down to the nano level with engineer Kathryn A.

Whitehead as she gives a breakdown of the little fatty balls (called lipid nanoparticles) perfectly designed to ferry cutting-edge medicines into your body's cells.

Learn how her work is already powering mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and forging the path for future therapies that could treat Ebola, HIV and even cancer.