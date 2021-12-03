Pomp and punk as Germany's Angela Merkel gets military tribute

A song by East German-born punk singer Nina Hagen was among those requested by the outgoing Chancellor as she was treated to a traditional send-off.
Merkel, who has served as German chancellor for 16 years, attended a military farewell ceremony in her honour on Thursday.
The Bundeswehr, Germany's federal armed forces, bid farewell to Chancellor Angela Merkel. The "Grosser Zapfenstreich" is the..