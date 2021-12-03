Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, December 18, 2021

S&P 500 Movers: ADBE, NUE

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:26s 0 shares 1 views

S&P 500 Movers: ADBE, NUE
S&P 500 Movers: ADBE, NUE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Nucor topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%.

Year to date, Nucor registers a 108.7% gain.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Nucor topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%.

Year to date, Nucor registers a 108.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Adobe, trading down 5.5%.

Adobe is showing a gain of 26.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Etsy, trading down 5.3%, and ViacomCBS, trading up 3.0% on the day.

You might like