S&P 500 Movers: ADBE, NUE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Nucor topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%.

Year to date, Nucor registers a 108.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Adobe, trading down 5.5%.

Adobe is showing a gain of 26.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Etsy, trading down 5.3%, and ViacomCBS, trading up 3.0% on the day.