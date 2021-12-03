Plumber Finds Money Hidden in Walls of Joel Osteen’s Megachurch

'Newsweek' reports that a plumber was working at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, on Nov.

10.

Upon removing some wall insulation, he reportedly found nearly 500 envelopes stuffed with cash and checks.

There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile.

We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like 'Oh, wow!', Plumber, to KILT-FM radio, via 'Newsweek'.

I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in, Plumber, to KILT-FM radio, via 'Newsweek'.

According to the Houston Police Department, the money may be related to a cold case from 2014 in which $600,000 was reported stolen from the church.

A correlation has yet to be confirmed.

At the time of the robbery, a $25,000 reward was offered for any information leading to an arrest.

The plumber will reportedly not receive the reward because no one has been arrested as a result of his discovery, and the statute of limitations has expired.

