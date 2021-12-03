Tips and Tricks To Make Christmas Easier

Tips and Tricks , To Make Christmas Easier.

As with most things, planning ahead can prove to be a big help.

, The holidays are no different.

Here are some Christmas tips and ideas suggested by blog Living on a Dime.

1, Don't stress about making everything from scratch, There's nothing wrong with buying a bottle of eggnog or box of cookies from the store.

2, Use gift bags instead of wrapping paper, That way, you can reuse them year after year!.

3, Buy your Christmas tree after Dec.

15, It will be cheaper that way.

4, Send postcards instead of traditional Christmas cards, They're cheaper and less expensive to send in the mail.

5, Spray paint old ornaments, If you've got some battered and worn ornaments, a fresh coat of paint can liven them up.

6, What about extra eggnog?, If you happen to have more than you can drink, try using it for French toast!.

