Alec Baldwin Says Wife Hilaria Gave Him 'a Reason to Live' After First Interview Since Rust Tragedy

"Our life with our family is all I care about," Alec Baldwin wrote to his wife Hilaria Baldwin in an emotional Instagram note posted after his interview with George Stephanopoulos aired
"Our life with our family is all I care about," Alec Baldwin wrote to his wife Hilaria Baldwin in an emotional Instagram note posted after his interview with George Stephanopoulos aired
TONIGHT ON PEOPLE... ALEC BALDWIN'S FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE THE 'RUST' SET TRAGEDY, WE HAVE YOUR FIRST LOOK. IS RETIREMENT ON THE..
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos interviews Baldwin for his first sit-down interview since the tragedy on the set of his film...