After 'Rust' Interview, Alec Baldwin Deletes His Twitter Account

The 'New York Post' reports actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, have removed themselves from Twitter.

The move comes merely days after the actor's emotional hour-long interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

In the emotional interview, Baldwin claimed "someone is responsible for what happened... I know it's not me.".

Previously used for official statements pertaining to the 'Rust' tragedy, @alecbaldwin on Twitter had been deleted as of late Dec.

This isn't the first time the actor has called it quits on social media.

Baldwin previously quit Twitter earlier this year for reasons related to controversy around wife Hilaria's prolonged appropriation of a Spanish accent.

The actor also went Twitter-silent in 2013.

Alec was enraged when Hilaria was accused of tweeting while in attendance at the funeral of James Gandolfini.

"F--k this Twitter," he wrote and proceeded to make threats against the reporter who had made the allegations.

The Baldwins reportedly continue to be active on Instagram