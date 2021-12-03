10 Essential Jay-Z Quotes

In honor of Shawn Corey Carter's 51st birthday, here are some of his most memorable lines.

I was born to dictate, never follow orders.

, Jay-Z, via "U Don't Know," 'The Blueprint' .

Nobody built like you, you design yourself, Jay-Z, via "A Dream," 'The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse' .

A loss ain't a loss, it's a lesson.

, Jay-Z, via "Smile," '4:44' .

'Til you own your own, you can't be free.

, Jay-Z, via "I Got the Keys," DJ Khaled's 'Major Key'.

One day you're up, next day you're down / Long as you stay the same, it'll come back around.

, Jay-Z, via "Sweet," 'American Gangster'.

Excellence is being able to perform at a high level for a long period of time.

, Jay-Z, via 'Oprah's Masters Class'.

When you succeed, prepare to be crucified, Jay-Z, via "Most Kingz," 'Roc Nation 2011'.

In order to survive, gotta learn to live with regrets.

, Jay-Z, via "Regrets," 'Reasonable Doubt'.

Sure books can guide you/ But your heart defines you, Jay-Z, via "Beach Chair," 'Kingdom Come'.

Fear not when, or fear not why / Fear not much while we're alive / Life is for living, not living uptight.

, Jay-Z, via "Young Forever" 'Blueprint 3'