Nancy Drew S03E09 The Voices In The Frost

Nancy Drew 3x09 "The Voices In The Frost" Season 3 Episode 9 Promo Trailer HD - SCOTT WOLF DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Nick (Tunji Kasim), George (Leah Lewis) and Bess (Maddison Jaizani) unravel the truth behind a college student’s mysterious death, while unexpected obstacles prevent Ace (Alex Saxon) from working with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) as they grow closer and investigate the hidden origin of the Frozen Hearts Killer.

Also starring Riley Smith and Scott Wolf.

Scott Wolf directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino (309).

Original airdate 12/10/2021.

