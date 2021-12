Nagaland civilian killings: Security forces 'mistake' labourers for militants | Oneindia News

13 people including one soldier died in a firing incident in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening.

Reports say security forces had opened fire on a group of labourers returning home from work in a pick up van in a case of 'mistaken identity'.

#Nagaland #NagaCivilians #MonDistrict