Mathura on alert, security tightened ahead of Babri demolition anniversary | Oneindia News

A day ahead of the anniversary of the demolition of Ayodhya's Babri Masjid, police have beefed up security in Mathura at the Shrikrishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah Mosque after right wing groups theratened to place a Krishna idol in the Idgah premises.

