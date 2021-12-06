Politicians React to the Death of Bob Dole

On Dec.

5, the family of the WWII veteran, former Republican senator and presidential candidate released a statement announcing Dole's death.

Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep.

At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years, Bob Dole's family, via statement.

In February, Dole announced he was undergoing treatment for advanced lung cancer.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle paid their respects to the Republican icon.

Bob Dole served his country with courage on the battlefield, and with dignity in the Senate.

Jane and I send our condolences to his family, Bernie Sanders, via Twitter.

When I think of the greatest generation, I think of Senator Bob Dole—a man who dedicated his life to serving our country.

Rest In Peace, my friend.

Ann and I will be praying for Elizabeth, their family, and loved ones, Mitt Romney, via Twitter.

Throughout his nearly 80 years of public service, Bob Dole was a steadfast defender of his country and of the people of Kansas.

May he rest in peace, Al Gore, via Twitter.

Senator Bob Dole was a truly great man who lived an extraordinary life of service to America and he will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege to know him…, Mike Pence, via Twitter.

Bob was an American statesman like few in our history.

A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation.

And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves.

I will miss my friend, President Joe Biden, via statement