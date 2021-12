Guardians of Spectacled Bear | Saving South America’s Only Bear Species | Oneindia News

The spectacled bear is the only bear species in South America!

Let’s find out about efforts to protect this animal native to the Colombian Andes.

The Andean bear, also known as the spectacled bear, is sometimes called the Paddington bear, after the fictional bear in children's books written by Michael Bond.

