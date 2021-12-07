2022 Lexus IS 500 Exterior Design in Studio

As the first model in the Lexus F SPORT Performance line, the first-ever 2022 IS 500 dials up the sports sedan formula to 11 with a boost in displacement and performance over the IS 350 F SPORT.

With a push of the engine start button, its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine roars to life, providing a not-so-subtle reminder that something special lies beneath its raised hood.

The 2022 IS 500 accelerates from 0-60 MPH in 4.4 seconds according to AMCI testing and has an EPA-estimated 25 mpg highway rating.