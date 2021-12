Lynn Fitch Favors Overturning Roe v Wade Attorney General Lynn Fitch is in favor of wanting to overturn Roe v Wade.

THE SUPREME COURT HEARDORAL ARGUMENTS LAST WEEKFROM BOTH SIDES OFMISSISSIPPIS ABORTION LAWCASE.THE RULING OF TH CATASECOULD LEAD TO THEOVERTURNING OF ROE V WADE.MISSISSIPPI ATTORNEYGENERAL LYNN FITCH IN FAVOROF THAT POTENTIALOUTCOME...SAYING EH ACSTATE SHOULD DECE IDONTHEIR LAWS REGARDINGABORTION.

<ITS ABOUT EMPOWERINGWOMEN AND PROTOMING LIFEAND ITS NOT AN EITHER OR.

SOTHATS THE NEXUS OF OUR CAS E.ITS A RULE OF LAW CASE.

ITSWHY IT SHOULD BE RETURNED TOTHE STATES TO MAKE THOSEDECISIONS AND SO WE BELIEVEIN TURNING IT BACK OVER TOEACH INDIVIDUAL STATTO EMAKE THOSE DECISIONS ANDACT ON T WHEILL OF THEPEOPLE.