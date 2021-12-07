Instagram To Add Parental Controls to App Before March

Instagram To Add Parental Controls , to App Before March.

The changes to the popular entertainment app were announced in a blog post by the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri.

This is the first version of these tools; we’ll continue to add more options over time .., Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, via 'The New York Times'.

We’ll be taking a stricter approach to what we recommend to teens on the app .., Adam Mosseri, via Instagram Blog Post.

... we’ll stop people from tagging or mentioning teens that don’t follow them .., Adam Mosseri, via Instagram Blog Post.

... we’ll be nudging teens towards different topics if they’ve been dwelling on one topic for a long time .., Adam Mosseri, via Instagram Blog Post.

... and we’re launching the Take a Break feature in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, which we previously announced, Adam Mosseri, via Instagram Blog Post.

The announcement comes a day before Mosseri is scheduled to testify before Congress regarding the safety of the app.

Parent company Meta has faced increased scrutiny after a whistleblower leaked internal documents ... ... which exposed the extent to which company executives were aware of how damaging its apps can be for young people.

Instagram was cited as being particularly harmful for teenage girls.

U.S. senators who have been critical of Meta and its apps expressed skepticism of the added Instagram features.

Meta is attempting to shift attention from their mistakes by rolling out parental guides, use timers and content control features that consumers should have had all along, Sen.

Marsha Blackburn, (R-TN), via 'The New York Times'.

But my colleagues and I see right through what they are doing, Sen.

Marsha Blackburn, (R-TN), via 'The New York Times'.

Instagram is also considering adding a more rigorous age-verification process for new users