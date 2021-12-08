BREAKING: Chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes near Tamil Nadu's Ooty | Oneidnia News

Breaking news: An army chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Ooty.
As per reports Chief of Defence staff general Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper that crashed.
#BipinRawat #IndianArmy #ChopperCrash
Breaking news: An army chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Ooty.
As per reports Chief of Defence staff general Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper that crashed.
#BipinRawat #IndianArmy #ChopperCrash
A helicopter carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat and others crashed near Coonoor in the Nilgris district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday..