BREAKING: Chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes near Tamil Nadu's Ooty | Oneidnia News
BREAKING: Chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes near Tamil Nadu's Ooty | Oneidnia News

Breaking news: An army chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Ooty.

As per reports Chief of Defence staff general Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper that crashed.

#BipinRawat #IndianArmy #ChopperCrash