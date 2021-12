General Rawat was a very good senior & a great leader, remembers Col JK Singh | Oneindia News

A first person account.

Colonel JK Singh recalls the contributions of General Bipin Rawat on the tragic demise of the outstanding military leader.

He remembers the Chief of Defence staff as a very good senior and a compassionate soldier.

Listen in as he shares his personal memories of a man who leaves a deep void in the defence establishment with his passing.

