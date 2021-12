Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland | Return of the Villains

Check out the official "Return of the Villains" featurette for the Marvel superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts.

It stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, J.

B.

Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch and Alfred Molina.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Release Date: December 17, 2021