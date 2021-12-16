Tom Holland, Zendaya & Jacob Batalon Answer MORE of the Web's Most Searched Questions

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are BACK to once again answer the web's (get it) most searched questions about Spider-Man and themselves.

What color eyes does Tom Holland have?

Are Tom and Zendaya friends?

When did Jacob Batalon start acting?

Was Zendaya a Kidz Bop kid?

Can Jacob speak Tagalog?

The Spider-Man cast answer all these questions and much more!SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME is exclusively in movie theaters December 17, 2021.

Https://www.spidermannowayhome.movie/ Zendaya dancing to Justin Bieber: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGcmfaaAHTg