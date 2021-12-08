Serena Williams Withdraws From the Australian Open

Serena Williams , Withdraws From, the Australian Open.

'The New York Times' reports that Serena Williams has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open.

.

'The New York Times' reports that Serena Williams has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open.

.

The announcement means an extension of her absence from competition in a sport she once dominated.

.

On December 8, as the Australian Open shared the list of players entered in the 2022 tournament, Williams released a statement, saying, “I am not where I need to be physically to compete.".

On December 8, as the Australian Open shared the list of players entered in the 2022 tournament, Williams released a statement, saying, “I am not where I need to be physically to compete.".

Williams has not competed on the WTA tour since June 28, when she suffered an injured right hamstring in the first set of her opening round match.

.

Williams has not competed on the WTA tour since June 28, when she suffered an injured right hamstring in the first set of her opening round match.

.

Williams, who is now 40, is a seven-time Australian Open singles champion.

.

The 'NYT' points out that Williams did not specifically cite the hamstring injury in her December 8 statement, instead saying that the decision was based on , “the advice from my medical team.”.

The 'NYT' points out that Williams did not specifically cite the hamstring injury in her December 8 statement, instead saying that the decision was based on , “the advice from my medical team.”.

The injury has reportedly been slow to heal, keeping Williams out of the 2021 U.S. Open.

Williams added that she was , “excited to return and compete at my highest level.”.

However, the 'NYT' points out that it remains unclear when or if Williams will be able to achieve that goal.

However, the 'NYT' points out that it remains unclear when or if Williams will be able to achieve that goal.

Williams is currently ranked 41st and has not been able to win a Grand Slam singles title in almost five years.

.

Williams is currently ranked 41st and has not been able to win a Grand Slam singles title in almost five years.

.

According to the 'NYT,' Williams won her last title in January 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand, but has been unable to sustain momentum.

.

According to the 'NYT,' Williams won her last title in January 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand, but has been unable to sustain momentum.