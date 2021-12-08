11 Million Available Jobs Reported in October in the United States

11 Million Available Jobs , Reported in October, in the United States.

CNN Business reports the search for new employees was an uphill battle for American companies in October.

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows 11 million jobs were available in October.

The hot market for hires has been driven in large part by the extraordinarily large and fast rise in demand.

, Nick Bunker, director of research at Indeed, via CNN Business.

Companies only managed to hire 6.5 million new workers in October.

Hiring in the private sector slipped, which reflects the frustration that employers are feeling.

, Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO, via CNN Business.

They're already increasing wages, adding more benefits... carrots that should work to attract workers.

Workers in the United States have been leaving their jobs in droves.

'The Great Resignation' saw a record amount of employees calling it quits in September.

In October, 4.2 million more Americans left their jobs.

Under normal circumstances, a near-record number of job openings would be something worth celebrating.

But no employer is in a celebratory mood.

It is difficult to fill orders or meet customer demands if there are not enough people to do the actual work, Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO, via CNN Business .

