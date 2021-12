Beloved Actress Dinah Manoff Channels Growing Up in Hollywood for Her First Novel

Most of the world knows Dinah Manoff from her famous role as Marty Maraschino, 'like the cherry,' in the 1978 film Grease alongside John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Others from her roles in Soap , Empty Nest , and numerous movie and theatrical parts such as Ordinary People , Child's Play , and her Tony Award-winning role in the Neil Simon play, I Ought to Be in Pictures .