‘My mum lay dying in hospital’: Angry MP’s emotional speech over Christmas party video

A Labour MP has given an emotional speech detailing his anger over government parties held during lockdown last Christmas.

Afzal Khan said he was furious at the losses his family - and many others - had suffered during the pandemic while Downing Street staff and other parts of the government held up to seven reported parties.He told the Commons: “Everyone experiences bereavement differently but for those of us who have lost loved ones during the pandemic there is a sentiment that increasingly unites us – and that is anger.“I am angry that while my mum lay dying in hospital, I could not hold her hand.

I’m angry that I had to bury my father-in-law and mother-in-law two days apart.“Above all I’m angry that members of this Government could be so flippant, so callous and so arrogant as to host not one, not two, not three but seven parties and then lie about it.”A probe into alleged COVID rule-busting parties in Government led by the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has been widened to include another festive celebration and a reported staff leaving do.The Conservative Party has admitted that two social events - one at the Department for Education and one involving former Landon mayor candidate Shaun Bailey - took place in December.Another five are alleged to have taken place, including one on 18 December - which is at the centre of the scandal - that reportedly involved cheese and wine, Secret Santa gifts and dancing yards just from Mr Johnson’s study.Khan called for the investigation to look at other alleged parties from last November and December.