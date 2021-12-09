President Biden's Virtual 'Summit for Democracy' Begins at White House

CNN reports President Joe Biden's virtual "Summit for Democracy" convened on December 9.

The summit will host over 100 participants representing world governments and private-sector leaders.

Officials say the summit intends to promote democracy against the rising tide of the world's authoritarian regimes.

In the face of sustained and alarming challenges to democracy, universal human rights, and all around the world, democracy needs champions.

Though he described democracy as "inherently resilient," Biden says advocates must now more than ever "stand up for the values that unite us.".

The president also announced his Initiative for Democratic Renewal at the summit.

The initiative hopes to build on the United States' efforts to bolster democracy around the world.

White House officials say the initiative will receive funding of up to $424.4 million.

Biden began the summit with a tribute to the late civil rights icon, John Lewis.

With his final words, as he was dying, ...he reminded our country: 'Democracy is not a state, it's an act.'

Biden says his administration is ready to fight for the future of democracy.

He called it "the challenge of our time.".

As the world deals with the fallout of a global recession in democracy, the president says the time to act is now.

