WHO Warns of Vaccine Hoarding Amid Fears of Omicron Variant

ABC News reports the World Health Organization (WHO) has concerns that wealthy countries will hoard COVID-19 vaccines amid the onset of the Omicron variant.

Many experts within the health agency advocate against the deployment of booster shots in wealthier countries.

They contend nations rich in supply should do more to help lower-income countries without access.

What is going to shut down the disease is for everybody who is especially at risk... to become vaccinated.

, Dr. Kate O'Brien, WHO, via ABC News.

As more data about the Omicron variant becomes available, WHO officials say we must have a "rational, global perspective" regarding "what's actually going to shut down this pandemic.".

We have the tools at hand, we have the choices we can make.

, Dr. Kate O'Brien, WHO, via ABC News .

The next days and weeks are really going to determine what direction the world decides it’s going to go.

, Dr. Kate O'Brien, WHO, via ABC News.

Experts say vaccine inequity could drive the spread of more variants of COVID-19.

Where transmission continues, that’s where the variants are going to come from.

, Dr. Kate O'Brien, WHO, via ABC News .

