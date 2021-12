3 ways to lower the barriers to higher education | Adrian K. Haugabrook

Less than seven percent of people worldwide have a bachelor's degree -- and for many, this is simply because the cost of university is too high, says higher education executive Adrian K.

Haugabrook.

In this barrier-breaking talk, he introduces an innovative approach to expanding access to higher education by driving down costs and rethinking three key things: time, place and how we learn.