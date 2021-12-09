Yearly Departed

Yearly Departed Trailer - You are cordially invited to the most hilarious party of the year.

The groundbreaking comedy special returns with more of the world's funniest women roasting and toasting all we're leaving behind in 2021.

Hosted by Yvonne Orji (Insecure) and featuring a lineup of emerging and all-star talent including Jane Fonda, Megan Stalter, Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, X Mayo, and Chelsea Peretti, Yearly Departed bids a raucous, celebratory farewell to everything from Hot Vaxx Summer to Zoom to Ignoring the Climate Crisis.

After another tumultuous year, the women of Yearly Departed invite you to reflect, rejoice, and raise a glass (or several) to everything we're leaving in the past, capped off by a special performance by Grammy-winning pop star Alessia Cara.

So kick off your heels and let Yvonne and friends ring in the new year as only they know how: By having a good f*cking time.