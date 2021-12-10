June Again Movie

June Again Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the heartfelt comedy JUNE AGAIN, a twist of fate gives family matriarch June (Noni Hazlehurst) a reprieve from a debilitating illness.

Much to their amazement, June re-enters the lives of her adult children, Ginny (Claudia Karvan) and Devon (Stephen Curry), and learns that 'things haven't gone according to plan'.

With limited time but plenty of pluck, she sets about trying to put everything, and everyone, back on track.

When her meddling backfires, June sets out on a romantic journey of her own and discovers she needs help from the very people she was trying to rescue.

US Release Date: January 7, 2022 Starring: Noni Hazlehurst, Claudia Karvan, Stephen Curry Directed By: JJ Winlove